How to watch selection show for NCAA women’s tournament

The Syracuse Orange women’s basketball team appears to be just outside the bracketology predictions, but you never know what can happen when committees start meeting.

You can watch the women’s bracket reveal at 8:00 p.m. ET on ESPN and streaming on ESPN.com. Felisha Legette-Jack helped restore the Syracuse program in her first season so if the Orange don’t make the cut, it shouldn’t diminish their accomplishments.

We know that the Syracuse men won’t be in the field this year, but you can still watch the men’s NCAA bracket reveal during the selection show at 6 p.m. ET The selection show will stream on NCAA March Madness Live. The March Madness Live app is available for iOS and Android devices.

Stay tuned for information on this year’s TNIAAM Bracket Challenge for both the Men’s and Women’s NCAA Tournament.