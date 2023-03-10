Jim Boeheim expected to attend Adrian Autry’s introductory press conference as Syracuse head coach

Jim Boeheim is expected to attend Adrian Autry’s introductory press conference as head coach of the Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team, as reported by our Dom Chiappone.

BREAKING: Jim Boeheim, Chancellor Kent Syverud, and the men's basketball team will be in attendance at 10 am for the introductory press conference for new head coach Adrian Autry @NunesMagician — Dominic Conrad Chiappone (@DominicChiappo2) March 10, 2023

Boeheim’s name was labeled on chairs from inside the Carmelo K. Anthony Center along with his wife Juli. The Syracuse men’s basketball team is also expected to attend. This comes just days after Boeheim made an awkward exit at the ACC Tournament, saying it was up the university whether or not he returned in 2023-24.

“The University hasn’t offered me anything whether to work or do anything at the university. That’s their choice,” Boeheim said on Wednesday. “I haven’t had any conversations about that. I hope that we will.”

Boeheim had hoped Syracuse would offer him employment in some form beyond head coaching duties. He mentioned Mike Krzyzewski as an example, referring to his title of Ambassador to Duke.

“I hope we can come to a good agreement. That remains to be seen,” Boeheim said Wednesday.

The press conference can be streamed live on cuse.com.