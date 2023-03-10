Syracuse lacrosse: Meg Carney, Will Mark added to Tewaaraton Award Watch List

Syracuse Orange lacrosse players Meg Carney and Will Mark were named as part of the first round of additions to the 2023 Tewaaraton Award Watch List, which was announced by the Tewaaraton Foundation on Thursday.

Meg was one of 14 women added, while Will was one of nine men added in this initial round of additions.

Meg is off to a fantastic start to this season as she leads the team in goals (23) and is second in points (27). She’s scored at least four goals in five of the team’s six games, and she’s also shooting the lights out with a .622 shooting percentage.

Her 23 goals are good for 9th in the country, while her 3.83 goals per game rank her 10th in the country.

Meg’s addition means the Orange women now have five players on the Tewaaraton Watch List, along with Meaghan Tyrrell, Emma Ward, Emma Tyrrell, and Kate Mashewske.

Delaney Sweitzer, anyone?

On the men’s side, Will Mark has been incredible in cage, making a ton of saves as he and the defense have faced an onslaught of offense.

In the last three games, Will has faced at least 50 shots in every game and 166 total! In three games! Someone help this man, please. He deserves to be on the Tewaaraton Watch List for the number of shots faced, alone.

Will’s giving up a 10.87 goals-against average this season, and ranks 5th in the country with a .596 save percentage. He’s currently ranked 1st in the country having made 93 total saves so far this season, and is tied for 3rd in the county at 15.5 saves per game.

Will joins Owen Hiltz as the two members of the Orange men now appearing on the Tewaaraton Watch List.