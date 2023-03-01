Syracuse Reacts: We take you back to 2003 for this week’s survey

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Syracuse Orange fans and fans across the country.

Well Orange fans. This week’s survey is going to ask you to think back to a happier time in Syracuse men’s basketball. We want to know some of your favorite things about that 2002-03 Final Four as Syracuse gets ready to celebrate that team on Saturday.

We also want to know who will benefit from Garrett Shrader’s absence during football’s spring practice.

Be warned that there is a trick question included so we know how many of you are pretending to be Orange when you really aren’t

And I know last night was awful but can we try and keep one positive comment section today? Good vibes only...