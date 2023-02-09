Syracuse football: Matthew Bergeron, Sean Tucker and Garrett Williams invited to NFL Scouting Combine

Even with the Super Bowl coming up this weekend, there’s still plenty of buzz surrounding this season’s NFL Draft. That rings especially true with the Syracuse Orange as Central New Yorkers are expecting a couple Orange players to go in the early rounds of the draft. That reality got another promising boost as Matthew Bergeron, Sean Tucker and Garrett Williams were invited to this season’s NFL Scouting Combine.

Who has been invited to the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine? Here are all 319 prospects: https://t.co/x80wDQlvdW — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 8, 2023

It’s a return to the combine for Syracuse after the Orange didn’t have any players invited to the 2022 edition. Syracuse last sent the defensive back trio of Andre Cisco, Ifeatu Melifonwu and Trill Williams to Indianapolis in 2021. Cisco led the way of the three invited Orange players then as the 65th and first pick in the third round of the draft to Jacksonville.

Bergeron and Tucker are also the first Orange offensive players to be invited to the combine since Trishton Jackson in 2020. Plenty of eyes will be on Bergeron, especially after an impressive showing at the Senior Bowl which has seen him rise up mock drafts.

Syracuse fans will also note the absence of Mikel Jones from the invitee list. While Jones may not get to show off his talents in Indy, reports are swirling that many teams are interested in his services.

We’ll have updates and stories about the performances of Bergeron, Tucker and Williams when they take the field at Lucas Oil Stadium on February 28 later this month.