Syracuse men’s soccer signs five transfers for the spring semester

Last year was a banner one for the Syracuse Orange men’s soccer team. Records were broken, national championships were won, and unfortunately for the Orange, a good chunk of the team, as always, needs to be replaced. Syracuse graduated twelve players, including five MLS draft picks in Amferny Sinclair, Buster Sjoberg, Levante Johnson, Russell Shealy and Abdi Salim. They also had two underclassmen departures, with Nathan Opoku signing for Premier League side Leicester City and Curt Calov transferring back to New Jersey and Rutgers.

With that many departures, the Orange have an uphill battle to replace the title winning talent. In order to start to rebuild the side, they have signed five transfers as early enrollees to join the squad for the spring season.





Introducing our first addition to the 2023 roster!



Nate Edwards

Midfielder

Brampton, Ontario #DareToDream pic.twitter.com/CAnkWzI9qW — Syracuse Men's Soccer (@CuseMSOC) February 7, 2023

Nate Edwards - WB - Brampton, Ontario

Continuing the Canadian pipeline, Edwards joins the Orange from Purdue Fort Wayne with two years of eligibility left. He played his club soccer for Vaughan Azurri SC in Brampton, the former home for many Orange soccer players including Christian Curti, Massimo Ferrin, Nyal Higgins, Ryan Raposo and Kamal Miller and current Orange, Trevor Carabin. Edwards is a three year starter at Purdue Fort Wayne and will fit in wide for the Orange, who look to replace both Noah Singelmann and Calov who had deputized him on the right side of the midfield. The former Mastodon (one of the best nicknames in college sports) returns to the northeast to finish out his college career with Canada’s College Team™.





Michael Suski

Forward

Avon, CT. pic.twitter.com/qIotPi40X6 — Syracuse Men's Soccer (@CuseMSOC) February 7, 2023

Michael Suski - F - Avon, CT

A Boston College transfer, Suski understands how the ACC works and what he’ll be up against. Mike made two appearances against the Orange, scoring the game winner against the Orange as a freshman, so the coaches will be familiar with what they’re picking up from the forward. He’s a multi-year starter for the Eagles, but didn’t see any action last season and was not on the roster, for reasons unknown at this time. He looks to be a technical forward from highlights that looks comfortable with the ball at his feet or running on in space.

Stephen Hasse - M - Godfrey, IL

The grad transfer from Niagara University will be finishing off his college eligibility playing with Syracuse. Another wide midfielder, Hasse will help fill in the gap left by the entirety of the right midfield and depth leaving the hill. The All-MAAC first teamer captained the Purple Eagles last season and will be joining the Orange after a successful four year stint in Lewiston.

Andre Cutler-DeJesus - D - Mamaroneck, NY

Cutler-DeJesus is a direct replacement for Christian Curti, right down to the fact that he transferred to Syracuse from Marist. The defender had three goals last year as a center back. During his two seasons with the Red Foxes, he started 30 games and played in 33 total. During his academy days, he also played as a holding midfielder, so there’s an athleticism and versatility that comes from that, that could come in handy for the Orange in the future.

Mateo Leveque - M - Nice, France

Leveque comes to the Orange after being named the Big East Freshman of the Year in 2021, and two time All Big East Selection, including a first team nod this past season. The Nice native came through the OGC Nice academy and should be a major addition to the Syracuse midfield. The advanced midfielder played at SU Soccer Stadium last year, starting the match that UConn wishes never happened, losing 5-0. Leveque was one of the few to get off a chance at Shealy in that match.