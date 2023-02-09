Syracuse lacrosse: Tyrrell sisters named preseason All-ACC, Mark named Defensive Player of the Week

In the week between game one for the Syracuse Orange men’s lacrosse team and game one for the Syracuse women’s lacrosse team, both programs have garnered accolades from the ACC.

The men picked up theirs from the game one performance of goalie Will Mark, who was named ACC Defensive Player of the Week for his game-saving efforts against Vermont.

Will was the best player on the field for the Orange in his ‘Cuse debut, making 13 saves while only surrendering five goals to the Catamounts, a .722 save percentage.

In addition to helping the team secure the win in their season opener, the game also featured a big personal milestone for Will. His first save of the game was actually the 500th save of his career, which he began three years ago playing for LIU.

He’ll look to keep the momentum going in his second start on Friday at 6 PM in the Dome when Albany comes to town for the annual NYS battle, with the Orange looking for revenge from last year’s brutal loss in the Capital Region.

His debut was Will Mark-able.



Congrats to Will Mark on 500 career saves, including 13 today in the Dome.#HHH x #LikeNoOther pic.twitter.com/Aq7OOb4q2c — Syracuse Men’s Lacrosse (@CuseMLAX) February 4, 2023

On the women’s side, the Orange picked up a couple of preseason nods from the ACC coaches, who voted on the preseason ACC poll and the preseason All-ACC team earlier this week.

Meaghan Tyrrell and Emma Tyrrell were the only two Syracuse players selected to the team, which included 18 players.

Meaghan is coming off back-to-back 110+ point seasons, and his been named a first-team All-American by every available preseason prognostication. Additionally, both Inside Lacrosse and USA Lacrosse Magazine named Meaghan as their preseason player of the year. That’s what happens when you score 223 points in two years.

Emma finished third on last year’s team with 50 points and second with 64 draw controls despite playing in only 12 games before her season-ending knee injury. Even in playing only a little over half the season, she was still named an All-American at season’s end. It certainly isn’t a surprise to see either Tyrrell sister selected to this team.

In the coaches’ poll, SU was picked to finish third in the conference behind North Carolina in first and Boston College in second. Behind the Orange, Duke finished fourth and Notre Dame finished fifth. The rest of the standings were rounded out by, in order, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Louisville, Pitt, and first-year program Clemson.

The Tar Heels received seven of the 10 first-place votes, while the Eagles, Orange, and Fighting Irish got one each.

The Orange open up their 2023 season this Saturday with a 12 PM Dome showdown with Northwestern, the team that ended their season in last year’s NCAA Quarterfinals.