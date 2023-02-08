Game thread: Syracuse vs Florida State

Tonight the Syracuse Orange (14-10, 7-6) men’s basketball team is in Florida to take on the Florida State Seminoles (8-16, 6-7) at 7:00 on ESPNU and WatchESPN.
A win and Syracuse is tied for 6th in the ACC while a loss will drop them into a tie for 9th with the Seminoles. Since the Orange are off until next Tuesday we could see heavy minutes from the starters....well most of the starters anyway.
To get you ready check out our previews:
- James had a great perspective piece on the Syracuse program
- Christian has the facts and figures for tonight’s basketball game in which the Orange are road favorites
- We tell you what things to watch for in tonight’s basketball contest
- Fake Nunes gets you ready with the FNSI numbers for this game
- Here are our predictions for the game
As always, leave your in- and post-game comments below and Go Orange!
Loading comments...