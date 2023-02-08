Game thread: Syracuse vs Florida State

Tonight the Syracuse Orange (14-10, 7-6) men’s basketball team is in Florida to take on the Florida State Seminoles (8-16, 6-7) at 7:00 on ESPNU and WatchESPN.

A win and Syracuse is tied for 6th in the ACC while a loss will drop them into a tie for 9th with the Seminoles. Since the Orange are off until next Tuesday we could see heavy minutes from the starters....well most of the starters anyway.

