Syracuse vs. Florida State: TV/streaming, time, odds, history & more

Teams: Syracuse Orange (14-10, 7-6) vs. Florida State Seminoles (8-16, 6-7)

Day & Time: Wednesday, February 8, 7:00 pm ET

Location: Tucker Civic Center, Tallahassee, Fla.

Line: The Draftkings Line has Syracuse as 2 point favorites on the road against Florida State.

TV/Streaming: ESPNU, WatchESPN

Radio: Cuse.com, TK 99/105, WAER 88.3

Florida State Blog: Tomahawk Nation

Rivalry: 9-6, Syracuse

Current Streak: 1, Syracuse

First Meeting: The two teams met for the first time on January 29, 1914. Syracuse won 36-29, with Lew Castle leading all scorers with 20 points.

Last Meeting: Everything clicked for Syracuse in Brooklyn as the Orange dismantled the Seminoles in the first game of the ACC tournament. Syracuse turned a 25-point halftime advantage into a 96-57 victory.

Head Coaches: Syracuse - Jim Boeheim (47th year, 1,113-436) | Florida State - Leonard Hamilton (21st year, 425–258)

Coach Bio: Hamilton played college basketball at Gaston CC and UT Martin. He immediately went into coaching at Austin Peay before moving to Kentucky. Hamilton was with the Wildcats when they won the 1978 NCAA tournament and stayed as an assistant with Kentucky for 13 years. His first head coaching job came with Oklahoma State for four years before joining Miami for 10 years. His last season with the Hurricanes saw Miami finish tied for first in the Big East and a Sweet 16 appearance.

His success with Miami brought a move to the NBA, as Hamilton went to the Washington Wizards in 2000. Unfortunately, the Wizards only won 19 games that season and Hamilton was fired. Hamilton returned to coaching with Florida State in 2002 where he has stayed since. The Seminoles won the 2012 ACC tournament and made the NCAA tournament eight times, with an Elite Eight appearance in 2018.

Last Year: A solid start to Florida State’s 2021-22 season quickly went wayward as the Seminoles lost eight of its last 12 games. Florida State’s loss to Syracuse in the ACC tournament meant that the Seminoles missed the NCAA tournament for the first time since the 2015-16 season.

Last Game: Florida State almost let a 17-point second half lead slip away against Louisville. However, the Seminoles held on just long enough to win 81-78. The near collapse from the Seminoles was caused by a 37.9% second half shooting performance from Florida State.

“Fear Me, I’ve Killed Hundreds of Timelords”: Darin Green Jr. is Florida State’s primary sniper from range. He’s the second-leading scorer for the Seminoles with 14 points per game, shooting primarily long-range shots at a 40.7% clip. That percentage is good for third in the conference.

If Syracuse Wins: Inevitably we’ll get a Boeheim press conference on how he’s beating NIL.

If Syracuse Loses: Inevitably we’ll get a Boeheim press conference on how NIL is costing his team games.

Fun Fact: Jesse Edwards’ career day at Boston College has moved him to the top of the ACC in field goal percentage with a 60.7% mark.

