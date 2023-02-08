Fake Nunes previews Syracuse vs Florida State

Welcome back, Fake Nunes fans. Things sure have been quiet around the Syracuse Orange basketball program haven’t they? Up next for the Orange...

Opponent: Florida State Seminoles

Location: Tallahassee, FL

Students: 45,493 students who are finally excited about an upcoming football season

The 2022-23 Fake Nunes Equation of Tumult (#FNET)

College basketball is full of metrics that no one really fully understands so we’ll continue to give you more ridiculousness with this year’s revised FNET metric.

Head Coach Casual Bench Attire:

Can we convince Leonard Hamilton to go full tracksuit one time before the season ends?

Do you think someone is going to try to convince Jim Boeheim to coach in something outlandish like shorts or perhaps socks and sandles, so the media will focus on that after the game? Just a thought

Advantage: Florida State

Uniforms:

Florida State’s gold uniforms are pretty solid but would be better if they dumped their ridiculous Nike font.

We asked for something different on the road uniforms and while we meant script ‘Cuse or Otto, this is much better than that small font Orange.

Advantage: Syracuse

Basketball Program Hashtag:

None vs #NewBlood

Sounds like a 1990’s WCW pay-per-view event, so of course it gets a win from us.

Advantage: Florida State

Program pandering:

A new category where we look at the programs and see what they are trying to do to garner support from the fans.

College students love free t-shirts. Can’t blame FSU for going this route for a weeknight game.

Advantage: Florida State

Prediction:

With Baba Miller available to play, the Seminoles have been much better in conference play. They don’t have anyone who can stay with Jesse Edwards who takes it personally when you send another European center to face him. Florida State starts fast but falls in love with quick 3s and Syracuse uses transition offense to pull ahead and hold on for hard-fought road win.