Syracuse football: Matthew Bergeron improves NFL draft stock at Senior Bowl

We knew that Syracuse Orange offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron would hear his name called in the 2023 NFL Draft.

After his week at the Senior Bowl, Bergeron might not be waiting long to find out his new NFL home. The former Orange left tackle got to showcase some versatility during the practices in Mobile as he also played inside at guard. The former zero star recruit got the attention of scouts and media last week so let’s round up some of what we saw online.

SBNation has a dedicated Senior Bowl page with practice observations and notes from NFL team sites. You’ll find some observations from the daily practices like this one:

The biggest overall winner from the offensive line on Thursday, Syracuse OT Matthew Bergeron had a tremendous practice after turning in two solid performances earlier in the week. Bergeron blocked everyone effectively and had a few “wow” moments as a run blocker in team sessions.

Ben Solak of The Ringer had Bergeron as “The Worst Kept Secret” from the week.

There’s often a few names at the Senior Bowl that everyone is trying not to talk about because they want to keep them a secret. This year’s “worst-kept secret” in Mobile was Syracuse offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron, who accumulated around 40 starts as a four-year starter for the Orange at left and right tackle. Bergeron played plenty on the interior this week, where many expect his best pro ball will be played, and he looked like an NFL starter. It’s a quiet interior offensive line class this season, and tackle isn’t too much stronger—I’d wager more and more smoke musters around Bergeron in the coming months as a top guard prospect that some teams still like as a tackle.

Matt Miller from ESPN moved Bergeron into the 2nd round of his latest mock draft sending him to the New England Patriots with the 46th pick.

Bergeron would fill a huge need at a massive value. At 6-foot-5 and 323 pounds, he doesn’t have the quickness for every team, but his power and length show up routinely. Trent Brown has only one more season under contract, and Isaiah Wynn will be a free agent this spring.

We’ll certainly be keeping an eye out for more NFL Draft news as it relates to the Syracuse players expecting to hear their names called.