ACC men’s basketball power rankings for February 6th: Pitt’s Lit

The Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team got a win over the weekend, so where will they land in this week’s TNIAAM ACC Power Rankings?

Don’t ask us to explain our ratings system- just be grateful that the Fake Nunes Statistical Index staff are keeping busy this winter.

Now let’s get to this week’s rankings..

1) Pittsburgh Panthers (16-7, 9-3)

Guess we can say that so far Jeff Capel has gotten the best value in the transfer portal.

2) Virginia Cavaliers (17-4, 9-3)

Lost at Virginia Tech which just shows how committed Tony Bennett is to helping the conference out. He’s even willing to give his in-state rival a huge win for their at-large hopes. What a guy.

3) Clemson Tigers (18-6, 10-3)

They probably should be lower but this is already pretty disrespectful to the first-place team and we want to stop all the voice mails that Dabo’s been sending our offices.

4) Duke Blue Devils (17-6, 8-4)

Duke got some beneficial officiating in Cameron Indoor. Wow, that comes as a surprise.

5) NC State Wolfpack (19-5, 9-4)

NC State is the hottest team in the conference. Been a while since those two things were stated in a sport other than women’s cross-country.

6) Miami Hurricanes (18-5, 9-4)

The Canes might not win the ACC but their portal shopping trip will give them a chance to repeat last season’s March success.

7) North Carolina Tar Heels (15-8, 7-5)

Poor Hubert Davis learned what’s it like to be on the other end of a foul-shot discrepancy.

8) Virginia Tech Hokies (14-9, 4-8)

Virginia Tech is lurking and if they can repeat their ACC Tournament magic from a year ago, they can play their way into the Big Dance. That’s an 11 or 12 seed that no one wants to see in an early round.

9) Wake Forest Demon Deacons (15-9, 7-6)

We’re big fans of Steve Forbes around here so we want to make it clear that we aren’t making any unsubstantiated accusations about his program.

10) Syracuse Orange (14-10, 7-6)

Big plus from the win over BC was the play of Judah Mintz down the stretch. He really took over and you can see why his name is starting to creep into NBA Draft discussions.

11) Boston College Eagles (11-13, 5-8)

Fun atmosphere in Conte Forum this weekend and we give credit to the BC staff member who came up with the idea for a Karate Kid promotion. Well done.

12) Florida State Seminoles (8-16, 6-7)

Leonard Hamilton’s kept a pretty low profile through all the turmoil with veteran coaches this season. Wish everyone could be more like Leonard.

13) Notre Dame Fighting Irish (10-13, 2-10)

Remember when we thought Syracuse winning in South Bend would be a key road win? Those were good times...

14) Louisville Cardinals (3-20, 1-11)

Louisville got an ACC win? Holy $#@! Louisville got a win. Rough for whoever they beat because that guy’s getting fired.

15) Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (8-15, 1-12)

Oh hey Josh. Um hey did you hear that Georgetown might have an opening? We’ll totally put in a good word for you there.

What did we get wrong this week? Is Syracuse too low after a road win?