Syracuse vs. Boston College: TV/streaming, time, odds, history & more

Teams: Syracuse Orange (13-10, 6-6) vs. Boston College Eagles (11-12, 5-7)

Day & Time: Saturday, February 4, 5:00 pm ET

Location: Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, Mass.

Line: The Draftkings Line has Syracuse as slim 2.5 point favorites on the road against Boston College.

TV/Streaming: ACC Network, WatchESPN

Radio: Cuse.com, TK 99/105, WAER 88.3

Rivalry: 56-26, Syracuse

Current Streak: 9, Syracuse

First Meeting: Syracuse lost the first three matchups that it played against Boston College. The first of those meetings came in 1959, where the Eagles won 78-71 in Syracuse. Pete Chudy led the Orange with 13 points while Jon Cincebox grabbed 19 boards.

Last Meeting: Syracuse dominated with inside scoring and turnovers to easily dispatch Boston College on New Year’s Eve. The Orange scored 34 points in the paint and 23 points off turnovers to win 79-65.

Head Coaches: Syracuse - Jim Boeheim (47th year, 1,112-436) | Boston College - Earl Grant (second year, 24–32)

Coach Bio: Grant played his collegiate basketball at Division II Georgia College for two seasons. He started his coaching career at The Citadel before joining Gregg Marshall’s staff at Winthrop. Marshall took the head coaching job at Wichita State and brought Grant with him for three seasons. Grant then moved on to Clemson as an assistant for four seasons.

Grant got his first head coaching job at the College of Charleston in 2014. After a slow start his first two seasons, the Cougars finished at least fourth in the CAA every year afterwards. That included a conference championship in 2018, meaning the College of Charleston qualified for the NCAA Tournament. He then moved to Boston College for his first year at the helm in the 2021-22 season.

Last Year: Boston College massively struggled in its first season under Grant, going on two separate five-game losing streaks. Despite finishing 13th in the ACC, the Eagles got it together to shock in the conference tournament, winning games against Pitt and Wake Forest before barely losing to Miami in overtime.

Last Game: BC’s defense showed up to hold home court and deal Clemson only its second ACC loss of the season. 17 Clemson turnovers and a dismal 30.8 Tigers shooting percentage helped the Eagles pull the 62-54 upset.

“Fear Me, I’ve Killed Hundreds of Timelords”: Quinten Post has returned to full-time action for Boston College due to a foot injury. His first game of the year was the Syracuse game earlier this season and he only dropped eight points. Since then, Post has led BC’s scoring, recording double-digit points, including three 20-point games.

If Syracuse Wins: A brief reminder that New York City sports is not the only New York sporting enterprise that owns Boston.

If Syracuse Loses: Hey, look over this direction! Let me introduce you to a man named Joey Spaliina. You’re going to be watching him for the next 3 months.

Fun Fact: The next record Joe Girard has in his sights is fourth in all-time three pointers at Syracuse. 7 made threes would give him 282 for his career.

