Syracuse football: Darrell Perkins hired to coach safeties

The Syracuse Orange have added their fifth new assistant coach for 2023. Taking over the safeties/rovers position will be Darrell Perkins.

Perkins comes to Syracuse from UMass and before that he spent time at UConn, Fordham, Maryland and Old Dominion. He was a running back at Wyoming and during his first season with the Cowboys, Syracuse defensive coordinator Rocky Long was on the staff.

Fresh off his secondary allowing the ninth fewest passing yards in the FBS this season, @Coach_DPerk has joined the Orange to coach safeties and rovers.



Looking at his 247 recruiting profile, Perkins was able to pull some Florida players to UMass so we’ll see if he can use previous ties to assist the Orange in the Sunshine State. He will join new cornerbacks coach Travis Fisher in taking over a Syracuse secondary which will be replacing three starters next Fall.

Even with the departures of Garrett Williams, Duce Chestnut and Ja’Had Carter, Syracuse does return experienced players in the defensive backfield. That group will be joined highly rated transfers Jaeden Gould and Jayden Bellamy Can the new coaches continue the recent success that the Orange have had at the position?