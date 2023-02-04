Game thread: Syracuse vs Vermont and Boston College

We’ve got a full Saturday of Syracuse Orange sports while you ride out this frigid wind chill.

First up, it’s the start of the men’s lacrosse season as Syracuse welcomes the Vermont Catamounts to JMA Wireless Dome to open the season. The game is at 1:00 on the ACC Network Extra.

Later this afternoon, the Syracuse Orange (13-10, 6-6) men’s basketball team is in Boston to face the Boston College Eagles (11-12, 5-7) at 5:00 on the ACC Network.

Can Syracuse stop the losing streak and get the season sweep of the Eagles? Will Boston College deliver a devastating kick to the Syracuse post-season hopes?

To get you ready check out our previews:

As always, leave your in- and post-game comments below and tell us who you’ve got in these games. Go Orange!