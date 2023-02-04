Fake Nunes previews Syracuse vs Boston College II: Rise of Eagle Fang

Welcome back, Fake Nunes fans. Is February going to be better for the Syracuse Orange? Let’s hope so. Up next for the Orange...

Opponent: Boston College Eagles

Location: Chestnut Hill, MA

Students: 9,681 students who aren’t old enough to remember the last time BC made the Sweet Sixteen

The 2022-23 Fake Nunes Equation of Tumult (#FNET)

College basketball is full of metrics that no one really fully understands so we’ll continue to give you more ridiculousness with this year’s revised FNET metric.

Head Coach Casual Bench Attire:

Earl Grant must not have liked our last comments so he’s gone back to his suit. That’s not really honoring Mike Brey’s wishes.

We are only going to say nice things about Jim Boeheim’s outfit because we don’t want to be the reason he goes on the radio to not apologize next week.

Advantage: Syracuse

Uniforms:

Pitt went script and look at their season. We’re not saying BC could enjoy the same success, but at least they look better out there.

We like seeing Syracuse in orange on the road but we need something different on the front of these jerseys

Advantage: Boston College because script always wins

Basketball Program Hashtag:

None vs #ForBoston

We still believe the same thing

“BC should just go for cheap publicity and change it to #FromBoston and capitalize on those Sam Adams cousin commercials.”

Advantage: BC

Program pandering:

A new category where we look at the programs and see what they are trying to do to garner support from the fans.

Well this is a promotion that strikes first and strikes hard.

It's Karate Kid Night this Saturday, Feb. 4th at Conte Forum



On-court Presentations

Special Giveaways

And More!



Early arriving students will receive free Boston College head bands ‼️#ForBoston pic.twitter.com/bRoeWHNkHi — BC Men's Basketball (@BCMBB) February 2, 2023

Advantage: BC

Prediction:

BC is gaining confidence and after knocking off Clemson they are going to look to sweep the leg early and show the Orange no mercy. The Orange confuse the Eagles when they start running the paint fence play over and over and when Judah Mintz hits a Crane Kick pull-up, Conte Forum can hear Jon Bol Ajak sing “You’re the Best Around”. Syracuse wins the All-Valley Championship.