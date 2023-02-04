Looking at NCAA Championship odds for ACC men’s basketball teams

The Syracuse Orange might have a lot of work to do to play back onto the NCAA Tournament bubble, but we can still look at where ACC teams are projected and share their odds of winning it all.

We’re going to use the latest Bubble Watch from our good friend Chris Dobbertean over at Blogging the Bracket and the odds from DraftKings.

Right now here’s what Chris has for the ACC and the odds that these teams will be shedding tears during “One Shining Moment” in April.

Lock

Near Locks

On the Bubble

We think Chris is being generous including the Orange on the bubble, but It’s interesting to see UNC with the second-best odds even as they have been up and down all season. Pitt’s got an experienced group and four Quad One wins. Would they be worth taking a shot on?

If you really believe in Mike Brey, you can also get Notre Dame at +50000, but I’m not sure there are enough leprechauns around to deliver that pot of gold.

