Game thread: Syracuse vs Georgia Tech

Like it or not, it’s time for another night of Syracuse Orange men’s basketball.
The Orange (16-13, 9-9) are back in the MA Wireless Dome to welcome the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (12-17, 4-14). Tip-off is 7:00 and available to stream on the ACC Network Extra. While you wait for tip-off, check out some stories from this week:
- Christian has all the details on tonight’s game where Syracuse is a solid favorite
- We tell you what things to watch for in tonight’s basketball contest
- Fake Nunes gets you ready with the FNSI numbers for this rematch
- Syracuse needs a win to say locked into the 8/9 game in Greensboro
- Ajayi took a look at Maliq Brown’s input on the Orange this season
- Here are our predictions for tonight’s game
As always, leave your in- and post-game comments below and Go Orange!
Loading comments...