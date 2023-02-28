Game thread: Syracuse vs Georgia Tech

Like it or not, it’s time for another night of Syracuse Orange men’s basketball.

The Orange (16-13, 9-9) are back in the MA Wireless Dome to welcome the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (12-17, 4-14). Tip-off is 7:00 and available to stream on the ACC Network Extra. While you wait for tip-off, check out some stories from this week:

As always, leave your in- and post-game comments below and Go Orange!