Fake Nunes previews Syracuse vs Georgia Tech II: Wreck Harder

Welcome back, Fake Nunes fans. The analytics staff is hard at work as the Syracuse Orange gets ready to wrap up the 2022-23 ACC Basketball season. Let’s get to the preview of the next Syracuse opponent...

Opponent: Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Location: Atlanta, GA

Students: 39,771 students who might be better qualified to coach

The 2022-23 Fake Nunes Equation of Tumult (#FNET)

College basketball is full of metrics that no one really fully understands so we’ll continue to give you more ridiculousness with this year’s revised FNET metric.

Head Coach Casual Bench Attire:

Josh Pastner is out here looking like he’s about to tell you how he convinced his manager to give you a sweet deal on your new Toyota lease

Jim Boeheim is happy with the deal but he’s not paying a dime more for the undercoat package.

Advantage: Syracuse

Uniforms:

Georgia Tech should wear the gold uniforms all the time. Noodles Neal would approve.

Syracuse better have some throwbacks ready for Saturday’s 2003 celebration

Advantage: Georgia Tech

Basketball Program Hashtag:

None vs #TogetherWeSwarm

This is a well-engineered hashtag.

Advantage: Georgia Tech

Program pandering:

A new category where we look at the programs and see what they are trying to do to garner support from the fans.

Maybe Adidas found a way to clear out their Yeezy stock

FANS‼️During today's game, open the @GTAthletics

App > click on Game Mode at the top or HIVE at the bottom & take your shot at being in the top 3 on the leader board! Top 3 win a gift card from @adidasUS #TogetherWeSwarm pic.twitter.com/g3v3a9ROkx — Georgia Tech Men’s Basketball (@GTMBB) February 25, 2023

Advantage: Syracuse because checks over stripes, that’s what we like.

Prediction:

Syracuse is not giving up 90 points again....this time they are scoring 90. Come on people you know what’s coming. Everyone is talking about Boeheim needing to go and yadda yadda so expect the Orange to win by 44 with an epic post-game rant to follow.