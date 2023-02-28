Syracuse vs. Georgia Tech: TV/streaming, time, odds, history & more

Teams: Syracuse Orange (16-13, 9-9) vs. Georgia Tech (12-17, 4-14)

Day & Time: Tuesday, February 28, 7:00 pm ET

Location: JMA Wireless Dome, Syracuse, N.Y.

Line: The Draftkings Line has Syracuse as big 8.5 point favorites hosting Georgia Tech

TV/Streaming: Regional Sports Networks (YES in Syracuse) - Click for local stations

Radio: Cuse.com, TK 99/105, WAER 88.3

Georgia Tech Blog: From the Rumble Seat

Rivalry: 9-7, Syracuse

Current Streak: 2, Syracuse

First Meeting: The second round of the 1985 NCAA tournament featured the first ever matchup between Syracuse and Georgia Tech. Future NBA All-Star Mark Price led the Yellow Jackets and all scorers with 18 points. Rafael Addison scored 17 points to lead the Orange, with Pearl Washington having an off game, scoring just seven points.

Last Meeting: Georgia Tech grabbed an early lead, but Syracuse quickly snuffed it out with an early full court press and a hot-shooting Joe Girard. The guard had 28 points as Syracuse comfortably won 80-63.

Head Coaches: Syracuse - Jim Boeheim (47th season, 1,115-439) | Georgia Tech - Josh Pastner (seventh year, 103–112)

Coach Bio: Pastner played his collegiate basketball as a walk-on at Arizona. His coaching career began with the Wildcats as an assistant in 2002. He moved to Memphis in 2008 to become an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator under John Calipari. Pastner would take over as head coach of Memphis after Calipari left for Kentucky. The Tigers would achieve five 20+ win seasons in seven years under Pastner, including three NCAA tournament appearances.

Pastner would be hired as Georgia Tech’s head coach following the 2015-16 season. He won 21 games in his first season with the Yellow Jackets and finished as the runner-up in the NIT to TCU. However, Georgia Tech wouldn’t replicate the success of Pastner’s first season, finishing below 20 wins in every year since.

Last Year: Georgia Tech couldn’t replicate a successful 2020-21 season, winning its fewest games under Pastner with 12 and losing its most conference games under Pastner with a 5-15 record.

Last Game: Georgia Tech got the pleasure of playing Louisville on Senior Day in Atlanta. The Yellow Jackets used a 23-8 run at the end of the first half to dispatch the Cardinals 83-67.

“Fear Me, I’ve Killed Hundreds of Timelords”: Dallan “Deebo” Coleman, much like the entire Georgia Tech team, continues to be inconsistent at best. However, he’s getting more comfortable from three with a 33.8% clip. He was 5-8 from range against Syracuse earlier this season.

If Syracuse Wins: A ban on face shields swifts commences.

If Syracuse Loses: Josh Pastner should thank Jim Boeheim for saving his job.

Fun Fact: Time to go on double-double watch for Jesse Edwards. He needs one to tie and two to overtake Oshae Brissett for the most double-doubles in the last 10 seasons.

