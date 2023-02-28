Syracuse men’s basketball: Orange a nine seed in current ACC Tournament bracket

The Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team went 0-2 last week, falling from the No. 8 seed to the No. 9 seed in the current ACC Tournament bracket in the process.

There’s still one more week of games, mind you. Conference standings are still fluid. But with North Carolina beating Florida State on Monday, Syracuse is locked into the No. 8 or No. 9 seed, barring one exception. Syracuse could still fall to the No. 10 seed with two losses this week and if Boston College wins two games this week at Wake Forest (tonight) and against Georgia Tech. Syracuse would own a tie-breaker scenario with Boston College given the Orange swept the Eagles.

If the season ended today here’s how the bracket would look:

Much has happened in the conference since last week.

Pittsburgh takes the No. 1 overall seed after a 2-0 week while Miami holds serve at No. 2 as Virginia falls to the No. 3 seed following losses to Boston College and North Carolina last week. Clemson remains firm at No. 4 to round out the double-bye teams despite being tied with Virginia at 13-5 in the conference. These two teams square off tonight which could very well determine next week’s seeding.

Meanwhile, Duke jumps one spot to the No. 5 seed, switching spots with No. 6 seed N.C. State. North Carolina takes the No. 7 seed while Wake Forest falls to No. 8. Syracuse stays in the opening Second Round game but as the No. 9 seed.

Florida State and Virginia Tech swap spots as the No. 11 and No. 12 seeds, respectively.

Keep in mind that (most) teams still have two games this week, which could alter the seeding. What do you think of Syracuse’s current draw in the ACC Tournament? Leave your thoughts in the comment section below.