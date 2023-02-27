BREAKING: QB Garrett Shrader to miss Syracuse football spring practice

Although we’re still about a month away from Syracuse Orange football’s spring practice, we just learned that one key player will be out for the duration of it. Quarterback Garrett Shrader recently underwent a procedure on his right arm, which will require him to rehab straight through camp. He is expected to be ready ahead of the regular season.

“I’m disappointed to miss the rest of the spring but looking forward to rehabbing and getting ready for this upcoming season,” Shrader said in a press release.

Shrader threw for 2,640 yards and 17 touchdowns to go along with seven interceptions last season. He also rushed for 453 yards and nine TDs.

With the senior sidelined for the spring, we should get an extended look at the young QBs competing for the 2024 starting job. Among them are Justin Lamson, who missed the 2022 season but impressed in the previous spring camp, and Carlos Del Rio-Wilson, who showed flashes of promise in relief of Shrader against Notre Dame.

The TNIAAM football staff will keep you updated as more news about camp is released. The first practice is Tuesday, March 21.