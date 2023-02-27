Troy Nunes is Absolute Podcast: And aloha means goodbye

It’s time to say aloha to Troy Nunes is an Absolute Podcast and aloha to Disloyal Idiots! Our podcast was one of the many Vox has decided to no longer keep around, so we will be moving the pod to a new network, but with the same topics and releases on Sunday nights/Monday mornings. If you’re already subscribed on your podcast platform of choice, you’re all set to get the same Syracuse Orange podcast.

In this week’s edition of the Podcast, the guys talked about...

Say goodbye to TNIAAP... and hello to Disloyal Idiots!

Syracuse basketball had a no good, absolutely terrible week. The defensive issues and roster makeup continues to cause issues.

Men’s lacrosse loses to UNC :(

Women’s lacrosse wins!

Football scheduling (duh!): What happens if the Pac-12 and ACC team up?

MLS is Back and so are a ton of Syracuse men’s soccer alumni!

