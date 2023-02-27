ACC men’s basketball power rankings: 2 Legit 2 Pitt

The Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team is stumbling down the home stretch, so where will they land in this week’s TNIAAM ACC Power Rankings?

It’s the last week of the regular season and this league is full of teams hitting potholes.

Now let’s get to this week’s rankings..

1) Pittsburgh Panthers (21-8, 14-4)

Pretty sure Jeff Capel got great value on their transfers. Pitt’s got a chance to get themselves into a better NCAA Tournament position which is good because their roster is close to having to pay for their own health insurance.

2) Duke Blue Devils (21-8, 12-6)

They’ve won four games in a row and as they get healthy they are going to be a challenging match-up in March.

3) Miami Hurricanes (23-6, 14-5)

They blew a huge lead at home and probably a protected NCAA seed when they let Florida State rally over the weekend. The path the to the regular season had been left wide open for them but they slammed the door in their own faces.

4) Virginia Cavaliers (21-6, 13-5)

Dropped two road games which isn’t normally bad, but the offense is strugg-gg-ling in Charlottesville.

5) Clemson Tigers (21-8, 13-5)

Just when they were left for dead they exploded to beat Syracuse and NC State. Still work to do for the Tigers, but that was a start. Winning at Virginia could get them on the right side of the bubble heading into Greensboro

6) NC State Wolfpack (22-8, 12-7)

NC State was sitting nicely in that “should be in” category but if they spiral late it’ll be NIT time.

7) North Carolina Tar Heels (18-11, 10-8)

Need more games like the one they just played against Virginia. This team has talent but who knows which version shows up each night.

8) Wake Forest Demon Deacons (18-11, 10-8)

Wake’s NCAA hopes are done but their reward is looking like two cracks at the Syracuse defense as Ty Appleby makes his case for ACC POY.

9) Syracuse Orange (16-13, 9-9)

190 points in two road games would be pretty good for the Knicks defense, unfortunately in 80 minutes of game action that means Syracuse gave up 2.375 points per minute last week.

10) Virginia Tech Hokies (16-13, 6-12)

Maybe we’re just stuck on that game in Blacksburg, but it’s hard to believe that anyone wants to play the Hokies in Greensboro.

11) Boston College Eagles (14-15, 8-10)

That .500 record is right in front of the Eagles. They close at Wake and home for GT so if they can’t sweep they will need to find a way to win two games in the ACC Tournament.

12) Florida State Seminoles (9-20, 7-11)

Don’t let Matthew Cleveland touch the ball in the final seconds

MATTHEW CLEVELAND WINS IT FOR @FSUHoops AT THE BUZZER



The Noles were down as many as 25, but stormed back to shock their in-state rivals



(via @accmbb)pic.twitter.com/fngnBzqH7V — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) February 25, 2023

13) Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (12-17, 4-14)

Matt Langel might be a good candidate for Georgia Tech to consider...

14) Notre Dame Fighting Irish (10-19, 2-16)

Not sure if the biggest disappointment in the ACC is Notre Dame or Florida State. We wish Mike Brey the same success at Georgetown.

15) Louisville Cardinals (4-25, 2-16)

Does the media dare put El Ellis on All-ACC 2nd team? He’s got the stats.

What did we get wrong this week? Can the ACC change the narrative in the NCAA Tournament or are the pundits going to continue to crap on the conference?