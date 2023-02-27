Syracuse track and field: ACC Championship recap

The Syracuse Orange track and field teams fared about as expected at the ACC Indoor Championships over the weekend.

Syracuse’s men were 9th with 30 points and the women were tied for 13th with 11 points. Virginia Tech swept both team titles.

Paul O’Donnell was the lone Syracuse winner as the senior took the 5000m title running from the “slow” heat. O’Donnell finished in 13:50.94 which is a personal best and a new facility record. He’s the 3rd Syracuse male runner to win the ACC Indoor 5k joining Martin Hehir and Justyn Knight.

That's how you finish



Catch the last lap from Paul O'Donnell's ACC 5k title last night:

The Syracuse men placed 3 in the top 5 in the 60m hurdles. Jaheem Hayles took 2nd in a personal best time of 7.68 seconds. Anthony Vasquez was 4th and David Peters was 5th. In the 60m dash Trei Thorogood was 7th in a personal best time of 6.7 and the final Orange point came from Noah Carey’s 8th place in the 3000m.

For the Orange women, all 11 points came in the 5000m run. Savannah Roark took 4th in a personal best time of 16:04 placing just ahead of Amanda Vestri, who finished in 16:05.

Couple of podium and First Team All-ACC finishes on night one

Right now Hayles and Vestri are Syracuse’s best hopes to get a spot at the NCAA Indoor Championships so we’ll keep an eye out for those final declarations.

We also wanted to send along belated congratulations to Syracuse alum Freddie Crittenden who won his 1st US Indoor Title last week in the 60m hurdles.