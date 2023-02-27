Syracuse women’s basketball: What the Orange can refine heading into the ACC Tournament

This team was way too hungry in their last game of the season versus the Pittsburgh Panthers before heading into the ACC tournament. At one point it felt like they had to relax, I felt bad for Pitt. After trailing by a point at the end of the first quarter, the Syracuse Orange stomped all over the Panthers and did not look back.

Dyashia Fair was automatic from downtown, going 7-for-10 from behind the arc, and finishing the game with 23 points. Four players for Syracuse notched double-digits in scoring and every player that logged in with the exception of two was able to get on the scoresheet. Just when you thought things couldn’t get better, the Orange closed out the game on 55% accuracy from three, 53% shooting from the field overall, and 100% precision from the free-throw line. This was all without the team’s third-leading scorer, Georgia Woodley, who was out with a concussion. FLJ had these girls playing with that much-needed urgency and there’s no perfect time to build this kind of momentum than now.

Although it was all fun and games winning by 30, remember, this is not a playground. Things aren’t going to be sweet in the ACC tournament. Especially in the March Madness tournament with the Orange projected to be selected as one of the last four teams in according to ESPN’s women bracketology.

Things that can get worked on are this squad not turning the ball over on some lackadaisical plays. There were some moments against the Panthers where unforced errors were made. In addition, with the intensity about to turn up, the Orange need to be prepared to take more charges. This will raise the stakes for the hard hat superlative. Lastly, Teisha Hyman put together a great performance scoring 12 points on 6-of-11 shooting from the field against Pittsburgh. However, she keeps hesitating on her three when she’s open. Shoot. The. Damn. Three. Going from 94 attempted threes last season to only 54 this year is crazy, we all know she’s capable of knocking it down consistently.