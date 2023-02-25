Game thread: Syracuse sports saturday

It’s a busy day of Syracuse Orange sports and life’s too short to let one team spoil your weekend. So, we’re opening this thread to talk about any and all Orange sports in action today.

Let’s look at the rundown:

Softball faces Rutgers and Robert Morris in Charleston, SC

Indoor track wraps up the ACC Indoor Championships at Louisville (Noon ACCNX)

Ice Hockey needs to win at Mercyhurst to keep their season alive (2:00 ACCNX)

W. Lacrosse is at Pitt to open up ACC play (Noon ACCNX)

M. Lacrosse is home against North Carolina (3:00 ACC Network)

M. Basketball is at Pitt and should probably bring women’s lacrosse over in case they need scoring (5:00 ACC Network)

You can check out our what to watch for and predictions for men’s basketball and the men’s lacrosse preview while you wait for those games to begin.

Go Orange!