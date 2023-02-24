Fake Nunes previews Syracuse vs Pitt

Welcome back, Fake Nunes fans. Are you ready for more Syracuse Orange basketball? Well too bad because up next are the

Opponent: Pittsburgh Panthers

Location: Pittsburgh, PA

Students: 19,154 students who were in middle school when Tyler Ennis took over ownership of The Pete

The 2022-23 Fake Nunes Equation of Tumult (#FNET)

College basketball is full of metrics that no one really fully understands so we’ll continue to give you more ridiculousness with this year’s revised FNET metric.

Head Coach Casual Bench Attire:

We thought Jeff Capel was professing his love for The Acclaimed here but instead he’s probably yelling about some UNC tweet bashing his brother

Jim Boeheim should be wearing blue for this game. Leave this look for Drumlins

Advantage: Jeff Capel

Uniforms:

Pitt is the blueprint for a good rebrand.

Going with “‘Cuse” on the front makes these 44 times better

Advantage: Pitt

Basketball Program Hashtag:

None vs #H2P #UncommonCourage

If you have two hashtags, then you really have none

Advantage: Push

Program pandering:

A new category where we look at the programs and see what they are trying to do to garner support from the fans.

Do they have a special Pitt fans section of Bumble where you can match with people who also love Carl Krauser? Any Panthers fans want to chime in here?

Pitt Day of Winning pic.twitter.com/E9PlFgvv9v — Pitt Basketball (@Pitt_MBB) February 22, 2023

Advantage: Pitt

Prediction:

Syracuse starts slow. Then they have a stretch where they make a bunch of tough shots in a row to close the gap. Something unusual happens and Pitt jumps out to a double-digit lead and despite a late Orange rally, the Panthers get the season sweep with an eight-point win.