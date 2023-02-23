 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Syracuse men’s basketball: Jim Boeheim ignored the analytics and it cost the Orange

No, not Clemson’s shooting, the fashion analytics

By Kevin M Wall
/ new
NCAA Basketball: Syracuse at Clemson Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

The Syracuse Orange were embarrassed by the Clemson Tigers last night. It was an ugly game on both ends of the floor but perhaps a slight change in tactics could have turned the result around.

No, not switching to man-to-man defense or running some semblance of offense. We’re talking about the 14 zip that Jim and staff chose to wear at Clemson. The numbers simply point out that the choice was a blue Block S, not a grey one.

2022-23 Boeheim 1⁄4 zip tracker

Color W-L Home Road/Neutral
Color W-L Home Road/Neutral
Blue 6-3 3-2 3-1
Grey 5-8 2-3 3-5
White 5-1 5-1 0-0
Logo W-L Home Road/Neutral
Block S 14-8 9-4 5-4
Script 2-4 1-2 1-2
No Syracuse logo
Boeheim 1/4 Zip Breakdown W-L Home Road/Neutral
Blue Block S 6-2 3-1 3-1
Blue Script 0-1 0-1 0-0
Grey Block S 3-5 1-2 2-3
Grey Script 2-3 1-1 1-2
Grey No Logo
White Block S 5-1 5-1 0-0
White Script
White No Logo
Total 16-12 10-6 6-6

You simply can’t ignore the 3-1 road/neutral record of the blue Block S and to roll the dice on a combination that entered last night 3-4 on the season was a mistake. We’re not sure how Syracuse could knock off NC State last week then not get these washed and pressed before these critical games.

NCAA Basketball: N.C. State at Syracuse Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

As the season winds down we suggest that every sideline look is the Block S and the colors chosen are either white or blue (ok we’d be fine if they tried orange too). Even if they need to purchase some extras of these versions to pack for Greensboro, it’s got to be done.

Remember it’s not superstition if the numbers back it up. Fashion analytics is too important to ignore.

Next Up In Syracuse Men's Basketball

Loading comments...