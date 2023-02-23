Syracuse men’s basketball: Jim Boeheim ignored the analytics and it cost the Orange

The Syracuse Orange were embarrassed by the Clemson Tigers last night. It was an ugly game on both ends of the floor but perhaps a slight change in tactics could have turned the result around.

No, not switching to man-to-man defense or running some semblance of offense. We’re talking about the 1⁄ 4 zip that Jim and staff chose to wear at Clemson. The numbers simply point out that the choice was a blue Block S, not a grey one.

2022-23 Boeheim 1⁄4 zip tracker Color W-L Home Road/Neutral Color W-L Home Road/Neutral Blue 6-3 3-2 3-1 Grey 5-8 2-3 3-5 White 5-1 5-1 0-0 Logo W-L Home Road/Neutral Block S 14-8 9-4 5-4 Script 2-4 1-2 1-2 No Syracuse logo Boeheim 1/4 Zip Breakdown W-L Home Road/Neutral Blue Block S 6-2 3-1 3-1 Blue Script 0-1 0-1 0-0 Grey Block S 3-5 1-2 2-3 Grey Script 2-3 1-1 1-2 Grey No Logo White Block S 5-1 5-1 0-0 White Script White No Logo Total 16-12 10-6 6-6

You simply can’t ignore the 3-1 road/neutral record of the blue Block S and to roll the dice on a combination that entered last night 3-4 on the season was a mistake. We’re not sure how Syracuse could knock off NC State last week then not get these washed and pressed before these critical games.

As the season winds down we suggest that every sideline look is the Block S and the colors chosen are either white or blue (ok we’d be fine if they tried orange too). Even if they need to purchase some extras of these versions to pack for Greensboro, it’s got to be done.

Remember it’s not superstition if the numbers back it up. Fashion analytics is too important to ignore.