Syracuse track and field: previewing the ACC Championships

The Syracuse Orange track and field teams are in Louisville for the ACC Indoor Track and Field Championships.

With limited entries in the field portion, Syracuse isn’t a threat for the team titles but several Orange athletes will be in contention for individual honors this weekend.

As usual, Syracuse sends a strong group of hurdlers to this meet. Four of the top 10 men’s times in the 60m hurdles are Syracuse athletes- led by Jaheem Hayles in 3rd. Anthony Vasquez (7th), Emmanuel Joseph (8th) and Naseem Smith (10th) will be looking to make the finals and earn points for the Orange.

Amanda Vestri enters the 5000m as the 3rd seed with teammate Savannah Roark seeded 5th. Vestri has two school records this season, but will face tough competition from NC State’s Kelsey Chimel as she looks win her 2nd ACC title in the event.

In the men’s 5000m, the Lawlor brothers are 9th (Nathan) and 10th (Sam) among the seeds while the newest sub-four miler in Syracuse history, Karl Winter is one of 11 runners in the field who have gone under four minutes this season.

Hopefully the future Lally Complex plans will include renovations and upgrades to the track facility so that Syracuse can provide training areas for track and field event athletes.

Competition starts today and continues through Saturday so we’ll provide updates from Louisville.