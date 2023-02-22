Game thread: Syracuse vs Clemson

It’s Wednesday night so you know what that means. No, you don’t? Well tonight it means it’s time for Syracuse Orange men’s basketball action.
The Orange (16-11, 9-7) travel to South Carolina to take on the Clemson Tigers (19-8, 11-5). Tip-off is 7:00 on the ACC Network and to get you ready check out some stories from this week:
- Christian has all the details on tonight’s game where Syracuse is a slight underdog
- We tell you what things to watch for in tonight’s basketball contest
- Fake Nunes gets you ready with the FNSI numbers for this Syracuse-Duke game
- Here are our predictions for tonight’s game
- Syracuse did land their first 2023 commitment this week
- James profiled Quadir Copeland the energy booster from the bench
As always, leave your in- and post-game comments below and Go Orange!
Loading comments...