TNIAAM Reacts: Will the Orange be playing beyond the ACC Tournament?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Syracuse Orange fans and fans across the country.

Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

This week we want your thoughts on some Syracuse basketball related topics. After watching the largest crowd of the season turn out on Saturday night to watch another Duke Blue Devils win, do you think Duke is the biggest ACC rival?

Where do you see the Orange men and women playing their post-season basketball next month? What we thought was going to happen in November sure seems to be reversed with a couple of weeks left to play, but do you hold out any auto-bid hopes?

Finally we go back to something Andy mentioned on this week’s podcast. With Syracuse football playing a special home game in Yankee Stadium next season, should they break out some alternate uniforms for the occasion?

We’ll update the results later this week and feel free to suggest future survey questions in the comments.