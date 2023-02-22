Syracuse vs. Clemson: TV/streaming, time, odds, history & more

Teams: Syracuse Orange (16-11, 9-7) vs. Clemson Tigers (19-8, 11-5)

Day & Time: Wednesday, February 22, 7:00 pm ET

Location: Littlejohn Coliseum, Clemson, S.C.

Line: The Draftkings Line has Syracuse as 4 point underdogs to Clemson on the road.

TV/Streaming: ACC Network, WatchESPN

Radio: Cuse.com, TK 99/105, WAER 88.3

Clemson Blog: Shakin the Southland

Rivalry: 7-6, Clemson

Current Streak: 2, Syracuse

First Meeting: December 2, 1960 featured the first game between the two programs. The Tigers, led by head coach Press Maravich, won 78-67 over the Orange during the Kent State Tournament to start the season. Pete Chudy led Syracuse with 19 points.

Last Meeting: Syracuse pulled away in the second half against Clemson last season to defeat the Tigers 91-78. Buddy Boeheim had 25 points while Joe Girard chipped in 23.

Head Coaches: Syracuse - Jim Boeheim (47th season, 1,115-437) | Clemson - Brad Brownell (13th season, 237–174)

Coach Bio: Brownell played his collegiate basketball at D-III DePauw before moving into coaching. His first job was as an assistant for his hometown university in Evansville for a season. Brownell then moved to the University of Indianapolis for two seasons before joining the staff at UNC Wilmington. He would later become the head coach of the Seahawks in 2002 and went to two NCAA tournaments with the program in four seasons. Brownell then took the head coaching job at Wright State. He led the Raiders to an NCAA tournament appearance in his first season and won at least 20 games in each of his four seasons with Wright State.

Brownell took the head coaching job at Clemson in 2010 and much like his previous two jobs, led the Tigers to an NCAA tournament appearance in his first season with the team. The Tigers have made three NCAA tournament appearances under Brownell.

Last Year: Clemson struggled in ACC play, at one point losing six straight games. The Tigers went on a four game winning streak to claw their way to the 10 seed in the ACC tournament. Clemson beat NC State in the first round but lost to eventual champions Virginia Tech in the second round.

Last Game: In shocking fashion, Louisville picked up only its second ACC win this season with an upset over Clemson. The Cardinals led at one point by 14, off a massive 37-26 rebound advantage, to win 83-73 over the Tigers.

“Fear Me, I’ve Killed Hundreds of Timelords”: Hunter Tyson is enjoying a career-year in his final season with the Tigers. He’s setting new career highs in points with 15.4 and rebounds with 9.4. Tyson leads the team in both of those categories. To make matters worse, Tyson is shooting 41.5% from range, which is third on the team.

If Syracuse Wins: It’s now a known fact that Clemson needs Dabo Swinney in the building for Clemson to have a chance at defeating Syracuse at any sport.

If Syracuse Loses: It’s a simple trade. Syracuse gives Clemson a win, Clemson gives Syracuse Cade Klubnik.

Fun Fact: Syracuse has lost five out of six games to Clemson in South Carolina.

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.