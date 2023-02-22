Fake Nunes previews Syracuse vs Clemson

Welcome back, Fake Nunes fans. It’s the biggest Syracuse Orange home game of the season as here comes the

Opponent: Clemson Tigers

Location: Clemson, SC

Students: 20,796 students who are enjoying lacrosse but haven’t met Meaghan Tyrrell yet

The 2022-23 Fake Nunes Equation of Tumult (#FNET)

College basketball is full of metrics that no one really fully understands so we’ll continue to give you more ridiculousness with this year’s revised FNET metric.

Head Coach Casual Bench Attire:

Brad Brownell is moving from vice principal straight to an assistant superintendent.

Jim Boeheim is adamant to prove that it doesn’t matter what he wears....well it does.

Advantage: Push

Uniforms:

The Tigers aren’t afraid to mix it up which is good because these are pretty boring.

The good thing about a Syracuse road game is we get the superior uniform.

Advantage: Syracuse

Basketball Program Hashtag:

None vs #ClemsonGrit

Guess when you can’t score you have to focus on things like hustle and effort

Advantage: Clemson

Program pandering:

A new category where we look at the programs and see what they are trying to do to garner support from the fans.

$11 tickets? Syracuse should be upset about this lack of respect...unless it’s a going-away recognition for Joe Girard

We tied a program record with 11 ACC wins. Celebrate with just $11 tickets to our game vs. Syracuse on Wednesday, Feb. 22‼️ — Clemson Basketball (@ClemsonMBB) February 17, 2023

Advantage: Clemson

Prediction:

When these teams play in Littlejohn, it always seem to come down to the end and this won’t be any different. Syracuse starts off decently this time but the Hunters go from the hunted to....well to the Hunters to get the Tigers in front at the half. A mini Chris Bell run pushes Syracuse ahead but PJ Hall takes advantage of foul trouble from Jesse Edwards to control the paint. Syracuse gets a couple of late 3s from Girard and Justin Taylor but it’s not enough to get the road win.