Syracuse women’s lacrosse: Orange sweep ACC weekly awards

The Syracuse Orange women’s lacrosse team has swept the ACC weekly awards as a result of their 20-11 demolition of Maryland last Friday.

Meaghan Tyrrell was named both the ACC Offensive Player of the Week and the IWLCA National Player of the Week (shared with NU’s Izzy Scane) for the second straight week to begin the season. Delaney Sweitzer was named the ACC Defensive Player of the Week.

Meaghan had the most productive game of her career against the Terrapins, scoring a career-high 11 points on six goals and five assists.

She’s off to about the best start possible this season with a whopping 25 points (9G, 16A) through three games, averaging 8.33 points per game. She’s also as on-target as ever with an off-the-charts .643 (9-of-14) shooting percentage.

Delaney was outstanding against Maryland, finishing the game with a career-high 13 saves and a .542 save percentage. Six of those saves came on free-position attempts. As dominating as ‘Cuse’s win was against the Terps, that game looks a lot different if Delaney doesn’t have such a fantastic game, especially because of how much she denied them on their free positions.

Her start to the season has been incredible. She’s made 32 saves in SU’s first three games and has a .516 save percentage. Wow.

Meaghan, Delaney and the Orange will be back in action this weekend when they open up their ACC schedule and play on the road for the first time against the Pittsburgh Panthers on Saturday, February 25 at 12 PM.