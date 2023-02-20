Syracuse men’s basketball lands Class of 2023 Center William Patterson

The Syracuse Orange have finally landed their first recruit from the Class of 2023. William Patterson, a 7’2” Center from Brooklyn, announced his commitment to ‘Cuse on social media this afternoon. He finished up his high school ball with The Patrick School in Hillside, New Jersey.

Patterson is a three-star prospect according to both On3 and Rivals, and the former rates him as the nation’s #33 center and #10 from New York state. The big man received an offer from Syracuse back in August after participating in its Elite Camp, and he just took an official visit over the weekend for the Duke game. Oklahoma State, TCU, and Rutgers were also in the running.

Patterson could make an immediate impact with the Orange next season. It’s looking more and more unlikely that senior Jesse Edwards will return for a fifth season, especially with his inability to earn N.I.L. money. That would leave Patterson, Mounir Hima, and Peter Carey as the three scholarship centers on the roster.

Though he’ll come in a bit raw, Patterson’s size should allow him a good chance to develop and succeed against a physical ACC.

What are your thoughts on the signing? And how do you think he will fit into Syracuse’s lineup?