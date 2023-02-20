Troy Nunes is an Absolute Podcast: We gonna let it burn, burn, burn

After a bit of a scheduling break, the guys have returned to talk about the Syracuse Orange and where the men’s basketball program is... which is right where they were a month ago. Lacrosse season is full swing, at least?

In this week’s edition of the Podcast, the guys talked about...

Quick housekeeping: this is the last month of the Troy Nunes is an Absolute Podcast... but that doesn’t mean we’re going away or anything changes on your end! Just means a new name is coming down the pipeline.

The Syracuse Men’s team got punched in the face against Duke and didn’t respond... and this shouldn’t be a surprise.

The Orange’s issues haven’t changed since game 1, and at this point, they’re going to beat bad teams and loose to decent teams. It’s frustrating.

Which team was better: this year’s Orange or the 2005-06 Orange?

Syracuse football scheduling talk! Because we missed it to chat with Chris Carlson!

TURF WARS TIME

Bill C’s SP+ is out! And Syracuse is middle of the pack.

LAX TALK

