Syracuse men’s soccer: Orange sign Ian McIntyre to long-term extension

It’s officially Return of the Mac time in Central New York.

Almost two months after guiding the Syracuse Orange men’s soccer program to its first ever National Championship, Head Coach Ian McIntyre signed a multi-year extension to remain at the helm.

McIntyre has guided his Syracuse squads to a combined 123-86-40 record while taking home two conference championships, two regular season championships, and two ACC Coach of the Year awards. He needs 19 more victories to pass Dean Foti for the most coaching wins in program history.

Mac’s also been an Absolute Magician™ in player development and using the transfer portal, keeping the Orange relevant in a very competitive soccer conference. 19 of Mac’s former players have been selected in the MLS SuperDraft, and Nathan Opoku just became the first to be signed directly by a Premier League franchise.

On top of being a fantastic coach, Mac truly is a class act:

There’s no coach on the hill who deserves some love more than him, and we’re glad to know that Syracuse will remain a fútbol school for years to come.