Syracuse football: Orange sign transfer long snapper Tom Callahan

We expected a quiet National Signing Day for the Syracuse Orange but they ended up adding two more players yesterday.

The second signee was this transfer student

Name: Tom Callahan

Hometown: Roseland, NJ

Previous School: Fordham

Stats: 6’ 3” 230 lbs

Position: LS

Ratings: No rating

Other Offers: N/A

Twitter feed: @TomCallahan57

Player Breakdown:

A graduate transfer with experience he should step in to offer another option to replace Aaron Bolinsky. He’ll be competing with Joey Kelly, Mike Midkiff, and Ethan Stangle to take over that role. Callahan played some defensive line at Fordham and his high school coach was Vito Campanile, brother of Syracuse’s new TE coach Nunzio Campanile

Highlights: