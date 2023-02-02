Syracuse football: Orange sign transfer long snapper Tom Callahan

We expected a quiet National Signing Day for the Syracuse Orange but they ended up adding two more players yesterday.
The second signee was this transfer student
Name: Tom Callahan
Hometown: Roseland, NJ
Previous School: Fordham
Stats: 6’ 3” 230 lbs
Position: LS
Ratings: No rating
Other Offers: N/A
Twitter feed: @TomCallahan57
Player Breakdown:
A graduate transfer with experience he should step in to offer another option to replace Aaron Bolinsky. He’ll be competing with Joey Kelly, Mike Midkiff, and Ethan Stangle to take over that role. Callahan played some defensive line at Fordham and his high school coach was Vito Campanile, brother of Syracuse’s new TE coach Nunzio Campanile
Highlights:
