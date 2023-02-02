Syracuse football: WR Darrell Gill Jr. signs with the Orange

We expected a quiet National Signing Day for the Syracuse Orange but they ended up adding two more players yesterday.

First was:

Name: Darrell Gill Jr.

Hometown: Humble, TX

Previous School: Atascocia

Stats: 6’ 3” 175 lbs

Position: WR

Ratings: Three stars from On3 and ESPN

Other Offers: Had offers from Washington State and South Dakota State

Twitter feed: @Darrell_Gill_jr

Player Breakdown:

Gill offers an intriguing combination of size and speed (4.4). He might be an under the radar prospect but he had 55 receptions for 1200 yards last season. There a lot of similarities between Gill and Donovan Brown and these are exactly the type of prospects Syracuse needs to take chances on. Even if they don’t develop into full-time starters on offense, they should provide value on special teams.

Highlights: