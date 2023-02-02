Syracuse football adds UConn to complete 2024 schedule

The Syracuse Orange have completed their 2024 matchups by announcing their last non-conference opponent. It’s a team that SU fans should get used to seeing a lot of in the coming years.

The UConn Huskies began a new series with the Orange last season, which was supposed to span four games over six seasons. That number is now five, as the two teams will now face each other every year from 2024-2027. 2025 and 2026 are currently scheduled as home games for Syracuse - though no official decision has been made about the newly announced contest.

It is almost certainly a home game as well - but whether it’s actually played in the Dome or at a neutral site remains to be seen. We were caught by surprise a few days ago when ‘Cuse announced it would play Pitt at Yankee Stadium this fall, and the fact that a venue hasn’t been named yet makes us think another visit to the Bronx - or across the Hudson to the Meadowlands - may be in the works.

With the confirmed addition, here’s what the next three Syracuse schedules will look like:

2024

Home: Ohio, Holy Cross, Duke, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Miami

Ohio, Holy Cross, Duke, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Miami Away: Army, Boston College, Louisville, NC State, and Pitt

Army, Boston College, Louisville, NC State, and Pitt TBD: UConn

2025

Home: UConn, Army, Boston College, North Carolina, Pitt, Virginia Tech

UConn, Army, Boston College, North Carolina, Pitt, Virginia Tech Away: Notre Dame, Clemson, Florida State, Virginia, Wake Forest

Notre Dame, Clemson, Florida State, Virginia, Wake Forest Neutral: Tennessee

2026

Home: New Hampshire, UConn, Florida State, Louisville, NC State, Virginia

New Hampshire, UConn, Florida State, Louisville, NC State, Virginia Away: Army, Boston College, Duke, Miami, Notre Dame, Pitt

Some other scheduling news: the 2023 Spring Game will be held Friday, April 21 at 7pm. In addition to being on ACCNX, fans should once again be able to attend for free. We’ll update you once Cuse releases info on how to claim tickets for the event.