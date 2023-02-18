Syracuse vs. Duke: TV/streaming, time, odds, history & more

Teams: Syracuse Orange (16-10, 9-6) vs. Duke Blue Devils (18-8, 9-6)

Day & Time: Saturday, February 18, 6:00 pm ET

Location: JMA Wireless Dome, Syracuse, N.Y.

Line: The Draftkings Line has Syracuse as slim 1.5 point underdogs to Duke.

TV/Streaming: ESPN, WatchESPN

Radio: Cuse.com, TK 99/105, WAER 88.3

Duke Blog: Duke Basketball Report

Rivalry: 14-6, Duke

Current Streak: 7, Duke

First Meeting: The two historically good programs met for the first time in the 1966 NCAA tournament during the Elite Eight. The No. 2 ranked Blue Devils advanced with a 91-81 victory over the Orange. George Hicker led the Orange with 17 points, with Jim Boeheim not far behind with 15 points himself.

Last Meeting: Despite not having Buddy Boeheim available due to a suspension, Syracuse took a four-point lead into halftime against Duke in the ACC tournament. However, the Orange collapsed in the second half as the Blue Devils settled down and won 88-79.

Head Coaches: Syracuse - Jim Boeheim (47th season, 1,115-436) | Duke - Jon Scheyer (first season, 18-8)

Coach Bio: Scheyer played his college basketball at Duke after an illustrious high school career in Illinois. He averaged double-digit points in every season with the Blue Devils. A two-time captain, Scheyer led Duke in points his senior year with 18.2 per game as the Blue Devils won the 2010 NCAA tournament. After going undrafted in the 2010 NBA draft, Scheyer played pro basketball in the D-league, Israel and Spain for two seasons.

Scheyer returned to Duke in 2013 as a special assistant before becoming a full time assistant coach with the Blue Devils in 2014. He’d be promoted to associate head coach in 2018 after Jeff Capel left Duke for Pitt’s head coaching job. Scheyer would then be named Duke’s next head coach after Mike Krzyzewski announced he’d retire after the 2021-22 season.

Last Year: Duke stayed in the top 10 all season during Coach K’s final campaign at the helm of the program. The Blue Devils’ only shocking loss was to Virginia Tech in the ACC Championship. Despite the loss, Duke earned a two seed in the NCAA tournament. The Blue Devils made it all the way to the Final Four but were stopped by their eternal rivals in North Carolina.

Last Game: Duke needed to put on a show in its last game as Coach K returned to Cameron Indoor Stadium to watch a game as a fan for the first time since his retirement. However, the Blue Devils nearly let an eight-point halftime lead slip away against Notre Dame. A key three from Mark Mitchell with only 11 seconds left gave Duke it’s second triple of the half and just enough of a lead to win 68-64 over the Irish.

“Fear Me, I’ve Killed Hundreds of Timelords”: Duke’s latest star freshman is former Orange recruiting target Kyle Filipowski. The projected first-round NBA draft pick leads Duke with 15.1 points per game and 9.1 rebounds per game.

If Syracuse Wins: It seems you need Coach K to defeat Syracuse.

If Syracuse Loses: We expect both of our lacrosse teams to defeat Duke’s lacrosse teams as payment.

Fun Fact: Hey guess what guys? Free throws matter. Syracuse is shooting 87.9% from the charity stripe during its current three-game winning streak.

