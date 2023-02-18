Syracuse reacts: You told us that tonight’s Duke game is the highlight of the rest of the mbb schedule

Syracuse Orange fans surprised us a bit with this week’s survey responses, but not the first question.

We expected that tonight’s game against the Duke Blue Devils would win out over Georgia Tech and Wake Forest. Wonder if that would change if we knew for sure that the Wake game would be the final Syracuse game for Jim and Judah. ...Jesse Edwards and Joe Girard?

The results here would indicate that people don’t watch the Orange women play or don’t pay a lot of attention to the rest of the ACC. Judah Mintz is a lock for the 1st team All-ACC Rookie but it’s either Jesse or Dyaisha with the best shot this season.

Matthew Bergeron sure seems like the odds-on favorite to be the first Syracuse player to hear his named called in the NFL Draft. It was a bit of a surprise to see Mikel Jones over Sean Tucker...perhaps position depth was the reason?

Finally at least 20% of you wake up this morning to learn that you are wrong (not a great way to start the weekend, so let’s hope you also picked Duke to win tonight). The women’s lacrosse team destroyed Maryland yesterday and we’ll see if the men can bring home the sweep.

Check back next week when we’ll probably ask you about the NCAA Tournament chances of the basketball squads after the weekend.