Game thread: Syracuse vs Maryland and Duke

It’s a pretty interesting Saturday for Syracuse Orange fans. First up the 3-0 men’s lacrosse team travels to take on the defending NCAA Champion Maryland Terrapins at 1:00 on Big Ten Network+.

Following that the Orange men’s basketball team (16-10, 9-6) welcome the Duke Blue Devils (18-8, 9-6) to the Dome for a key ACC game. Tip-off is 6:00 on ESPN (it’ll be later due to the Baylor-Kansas game at 4).

To get you ready check out our previews:

As always, leave your in- and post-game comments below and Go Orange!