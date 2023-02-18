Game thread: Syracuse vs Maryland and Duke

It’s a pretty interesting Saturday for Syracuse Orange fans. First up the 3-0 men’s lacrosse team travels to take on the defending NCAA Champion Maryland Terrapins at 1:00 on Big Ten Network+.
Following that the Orange men’s basketball team (16-10, 9-6) welcome the Duke Blue Devils (18-8, 9-6) to the Dome for a key ACC game. Tip-off is 6:00 on ESPN (it’ll be later due to the Baylor-Kansas game at 4).
To get you ready check out our previews:
- John talks about the opportunity for the men’s lacrosse team today
- Christian got AI to tell us Jim Boeheim should already be retired but let’s not ask him about that tonight
- We tell you what things to watch for in tonight’s basketball contest
- Fake Nunes gets you ready with the FNSI numbers for this Syracuse-Duke game
- Here are our predictions for the basketball game
As always, leave your in- and post-game comments below and Go Orange!
