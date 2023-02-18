Fake Nunes previews Syracuse vs Duke

Welcome back, Fake Nunes fans. It’s the biggest Syracuse Orange home game of the season as here comes the

Opponent: Duke Blue Devils

Location: Durham, NC

Students: 16,780 students who are still figuring out how to spell Filipowski

The 2022-23 Fake Nunes Equation of Tumult (#FNET)

College basketball is full of metrics that no one really fully understands so we’ll continue to give you more ridiculousness with this year’s revised FNET metric.

Head Coach Casual Bench Attire:

Jon Scheyer looks like a high school chemistry teacher who spends his winters coaching JV basketball.

Jim Boeheim looks like he spends his winters yelling at Coach Scheyer to call a time-out.

Advantage: Duke

Uniforms:

Duke has a pretty solid road look but because they think they are a NBA franchise they might break out their city or association alternates for this game.

If they aren’t going to commit to script, then Syracuse really should break out an alternate look next year.

Advantage: Syracuse

Basketball Program Hashtag:

None vs #

Yes they actually list it that way

Advantage: Duke

Program pandering:

A new category where we look at the programs and see what they are trying to do to garner support from the fans.

At least when Boeheim retires he’s not going to make coming to games about him like some other retired coaches. He’s just going to become “James from Skaneateles” calling into tell Paulie, Steve and Brent that they are all idiots.

Advantage: Syracuse

Prediction:

Syracuse restaurants can’t be happy with the 6 pm start but it’s going to let Jim and Dickie V get to Delmonico’s at a decent hour. Orange fans will shake their heads after every Kyle Filipowski play. Duke fans will shake their heads after every Joe Girard 3. A few days after Valentine’s always makes you think of the one that got away and on Sunday morning Duke will be thinking about this road game that got away. Orange take this one as Judah Mintz takes over the final five minutes.