Syracuse women’s basketball: guard Cheyenne McEvans out for season with torn ACL

The injury bug continues to plague the Syracuse Orange women’s basketball team (16-11, 7-9) with just a few games left to go in the season, and this one is the most devastating yet in terms of severity.

Syracuse guard Cheyenne McEvans announce that she re-tore her ACL and will be out for the rest of the 2022-2023 season. McEvans suffered the injury on Feb. 5 against the Boston College Eagles, missing the Orange’s recent games against #19 North Carolina and #10 Notre Dame before officially making her injury known via Twitter an hour and a half before Syracuse’s matchup against #24 Florida State.

“I am in good spirits knowing that I have the support of my team, family, and our fans. I have been through this rehabilitation before and I’m prepared to overcome this setback. Until then, I will continue to support my team and contribute to our success as we make a run for the postseason,” McEvans said in the tweet.

holding the vision , trusting the process . #12 @CuseWBB pic.twitter.com/KsPOsXVcum — Cheyenne McEvans (@Chey12_) February 16, 2023

McEvans has now torn the ACL in her right knee for the second time in 13 seasons after an initial tear on New Year’s Day in 2022 with the Buffalo Bulls.

In her first season with the Orange, she played in 17 of the team’s 27 games. While the counting stats (12.5 minutes, 2.8 points, and 1.8 rebounds per game) don’t pop out, McEvans gave the Orange valuable guard depth as a ball mover and perimeter defender. This comes after Asia Strong continues to be out with injury and Teisha Hyman continues to work her way back to full health after suffering a lower leg injury earlier this season.

Syracuse has two games to go in its regular season schedule before making its way down to Greensboro for the 2023 ACC Tournament.