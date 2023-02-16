Syracuse women’s basketball: Dyaisha Fair named to Dawn Staley Award watch list

Syracuse Orange women’s basketball star guard Dyaisha Fair earned herself another accolade in what’s been a productive one-year campaign with the program. But, this one might be her most impressive yet.

Syracuse Athletics announced that Fair was added to the Dawn Staley Award Watch List. The award is for the top guard in Division Iwomen’s college basketball and since the distinction was created in 2013 by the Phoenix Club of Philadelphia, each of the previous nine recipients of the award was drafted by the WNBA.

Most WNBA mock drafts project Fair to be selected 14th in the upcoming WNBA Draft, including the most recent mock projection from The Athletic.

Fair has already been selected as one of ten finalists for the Nancy Lieberman Award, which recognizes the nation’s top point guard each season.

Fair is averaging 20.2, points 3.5 rebounds, 4.3 assists, and 2.5 steals per game while shooting 39% from the field, 36% from three, and 82% from the foul line, serving as the go-to superstar right from the start of the season for the resurgent Syracuse Orange. Fair’s production has pushed the Orange to borderline NCAA Tournament bid consideration, with ‘Cuse projected as a “First Four Out” program in ESPN’s latest bracketology update.

Fair recorded her 2,500 career point a few weeks ago against Boston College, and currently ranks second in points per game, second in steals per game, and third in both three-point percentage and three-point makes in the ACC. She has 14 games where she’s scored at least 20 points, leading the Orange in scoring in 19 of the team’s 26 games this season.

Four finalists for the Dawn Staley Award will be announced in mid-March, with a winner selected during the weekend of the Final Four.

Keep on keepin’ on, Dyaisha.