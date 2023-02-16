Syracuse soccer: Orange alumni updates

We have a couple of Syracuse Orange soccer alumni updates for today

Tajon Buchanan drew into the starting eleven for Club Brugge in their UEFA Champions League opener yesterday. He becomes the first Syracuse player to see action in the Champions League and his play over the past year has him on the radar of bigger European clubs.

"He showed why, tonight, that big clubs are looking at [Tajon Buchanan]."



Club Brugge may have lost, but @MichaelSingh94 loved what he saw out of @TajonBuchanan



FULL SHOW: https://t.co/ULRE3UBrod pic.twitter.com/bascuDscvM — Room 4-4-2 (@TheRoom442) February 15, 2023

Former Orange goalie Lysianne Proulx was named to Canada’s roster for the upcoming SheBelieves Cup. Canada will face off with the United States (tonight in Orlando), Brazil (February 19th in Nashville) and Japan (February 22nd in Frisco). She is currently playing professionally in Portugal for SCU Torreense. We’ll have to see if she gets any time in goal over the next week for the Canadian squad.

Your @CANWNT roster for SheBelievesCup is set pic.twitter.com/mCw0TAzUvb — Canada Soccer (@CanadaSoccerEN) February 14, 2023

With the MLS regular season about to begin we will keep an eye out for Orange updates including Abdi Salim officially signing with Orlando City.