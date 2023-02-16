 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Syracuse soccer: Orange alumni updates

Futbol updates for you

By Kevin M Wall
/ new
SOCCER CL 1/8 CLUB BRUGGE VS BENFICA Photo by BRUNO FAHY/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images

We have a couple of Syracuse Orange soccer alumni updates for today

Tajon Buchanan drew into the starting eleven for Club Brugge in their UEFA Champions League opener yesterday. He becomes the first Syracuse player to see action in the Champions League and his play over the past year has him on the radar of bigger European clubs.

Former Orange goalie Lysianne Proulx was named to Canada’s roster for the upcoming SheBelieves Cup. Canada will face off with the United States (tonight in Orlando), Brazil (February 19th in Nashville) and Japan (February 22nd in Frisco). She is currently playing professionally in Portugal for SCU Torreense. We’ll have to see if she gets any time in goal over the next week for the Canadian squad.

With the MLS regular season about to begin we will keep an eye out for Orange updates including Abdi Salim officially signing with Orlando City.

