JMA Dome renovations: New Sports Lounge planned for 2023 football season

Syracuse Orange fans have been polled by the university if they would like premium areas to be added as part of the ongoing Dome renovations. It now sounds like the first of these VIP sections will be ready as early as the upcoming football season.

The current pregame area used during basketball season will be converted into the Kuhn Gameday Lounge, featuring new glass windows facing the football tunnel that offer a view of the Orange taking the field. It will be designed for use in all three major Syracuse sports seasons. (The space is currently the postgame press conference room for both football and lacrosse.)

Chief Facilities Officer Pete Sala said that the goal is to have the space completed before the 2023 football season begins. In addition to being a gathering place for luxury seat holders, Sala said the space could be used as a hospitality area for concert workers.

In other news, the Miron Victory Court is planned to be finished ahead of the 2024 football season - the same time as a complete replacement of all stadium seating. We saw the first renderings of the project earlier this week.

Finally, JMA signage is currently being hung on the western side of the Dome roof. Here’s a pic of the construction I snagged heading into the MBB game on Tuesday:

There will be more added to the sides of the Dome and the Victory Court later on.