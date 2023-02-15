TNIAAM Reacts: Share your thoughts on Syracuse Orange athletics

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Syracuse Orange fans and fans across the country.

Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

We’re back with some questions about Syracuse Orange athletics. This week we want to know which of the final three men’s basketball home games are you most excited for. Which Syracuse basketball player has the best chance to be 1st team All-ACC?

We also want to hear your prediction for the first Syracuse player taken in the 2023 NFL Draft and how you feel the Orange lacrosse teams will fare this weekend against the Maryland Terrapins.

If you’ve got ideas for future questions, let us know in the comments. We’ll have the results later this week.